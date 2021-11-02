GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Attempt To Troll Greta Thunberg Goes Up Like The Temperature

Conspiracy theory-endorsing Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) faced mockery on Monday after she attacked climate activist Greta Thunberg’s “no more blah blah blah” comments at the United Nations COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland.
Outside the summit, Thunberg called out world leaders for being all talk and too little action on tackling global warming. “No more blah blah blah,” she said. “No more whatever the fuck they’re doing inside there.”
QAnon-backing Boebert, a frequent self-owner on Twitter, fired back with her version of the “tell me without telling me” meme.
Critics turned Boebert’s post back on her, with some thanking her for inadvertently spreading Thunberg’s message about the need for action.