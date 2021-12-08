Lauren Boebert Boasts About 'No Spare Ammo' In Gun-Toting Christmas Photo With Kids

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) took time out from making up Islamophobic stories about fellow lawmakers to tweet a photograph of herself and her four young children holding assault rifles in front of a Christmas tree.

“The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie!” the gun-loving, conspiracy theory-endorsing Republican wrote on Twitter late Tuesday, referencing a similar image that Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) shared online last week.

Advertisement

“(No spare ammo for you, though),” she added.

The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie!



(No spare ammo for you, though) pic.twitter.com/EnDYuXaHDF — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 8, 2021

Boebert and Massie shared their photos in the wake of the deaths of four students at Oxford High School in Michigan.

Boebert, who owns a gun-themed eatery and earlier this year released an ad attacking Democrats which ended with a gunshot sound, was roundly ripped on Twitter for the stunt.

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan noted Boebert “has four kids holding guns in this pic” which was “exactly the same number of kids gunned down and murdered by another kid with a gun just days ago.”

Advertisement