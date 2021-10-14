Politics

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Ridiculed Over Response To Norway’s Bow And Arrow Killings

Critics pointed out the major flaws with the conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican's reaction.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Conspiracy theory-endorsing Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was told on Twitter to “try again” after she delivered her latest bad take in a series of bad takes.

After a man armed with a bow and arrows killed five people in Norway on Wednesday, Boebert tried to spin the mass killing into an attack on calls for gun law reform in the United States.

Critics pointed out the many flaws in her logic:

