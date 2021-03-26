GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Latest Attempt At Owning The Libs Backfires

Gun-loving Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has sparked outrage yet again with a bewildering tweet about firearms and voting.
“Liberals keep saying it’s easier to buy a gun than it is to vote, but I don’t seem to remember when the government sent me an AR-15 in the mail,” the QAnon conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker wrote this week.
Critics were horrified by the post, which came following Monday’s deadly mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, in Boebert’s own state, in which 10 people were killed.
Boebert has already been accused of trying to make political capital from the killings after she sent fundraising emails with the subject line “I told Beto ‘HELL NO’ to taking our guns” following the shooting.
