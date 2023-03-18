Colorado newspaper The Durango Herald has called out far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) recent controversial visit to a high school.

Boebert’s speech and Q&A session with students at Dolores High School in Dolores on Wednesday made the media outlet “uncomfortable” because “her talk ventured beyond governance into political territory,” its board wrote in an editorial Friday.

“Like her or otherwise, Boebert is a polarizing politician,” the Herald said about Boebert, a Donald Trump-devotee who in the past has embraced QAnon conspiracy theories. Ahead of the event, representatives for gun-loving Boebert were forced amid fears from parents to confirm she would not be carrying a weapon during the visit.

Per the newspaper, Boebert talked about “moral decay” and railed against students’ liberties that were “infringed on during the pandemic.”

“Apparently, she also told students they should know about those issues and let it motivate them to stand up for their freedom,” the board added. “Come on! This is Boebert’s brand on stage in front of students without parents present.”

The Herald suggested Boebert could have inspired students with “her personal journey from a manager at McDonald’s to a representative in the hallowed halls of Congress.”

