GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Hot Take On Fourth Of July Gets An Icy Reception

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) continues to confuse with her tweets.

The QAnon conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker ― whose recent hot takes on mass shootings, April Fools’ Day and freedoms have all backfired ― on Thursday attacked President Joe Biden with a post declaring he “has zero authority to cancel the 4th of July.”

Joe Biden has zero authority to cancel the 4th of July. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 22, 2021

The motivation for Boebert’s bluster was unclear.

Some commenters suggested she was railing against coronavirus restrictions and their possible continued use later into the year.

Others thought she was simply playing up the right-wing talking point about Democrats “taking away” freedoms.

The post did galvanize some of her supporters ― but, on the whole, it was met with widespread mockery:

I heard he's cancelling Christmas too. — Hash Brown Cobra Kai (@HCottawa) April 22, 2021

Yeh he does, we’re gonna go right from July 3 to July 5 on the calendar by imperial decree and there’s nothing you can do about it



🙄 — Ethel Mercaptan (@EthelMercaptan) April 22, 2021

Thanks for the update. Won't have to edit my calendar. — Benjamin Phranklin (@BenjaminPhrank) April 23, 2021

Yeah, it'd be kinda weird to go from July 3rd to July 5th. They'd have to reprint all of the calendars too. — Billy D'Ettorre (@RadioFreeBillyD) April 23, 2021

not only did he cancel the fourth, he canceled christmas and he extended black history month to be black history century https://t.co/50A6mEFqZl — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 22, 2021

Do you have a big bag of stupid that you just draw tweets out of whenever you're feeling like people aren't looking at you enough? https://t.co/610JBSEMAQ — Molly Rogers (@JollyMollyRoger) April 23, 2021

Absolutely correct. Thanks for mentioning this. — Peter Ligotti (@Narada_GoodNewz) April 22, 2021

I'm lost cancel the 4th? — mike harkness (@lightnrods) April 22, 2021

Also, Joe Biden has zero authority to chase hobbits while riding a Taun-Taun through the streets of Whoville. https://t.co/j8rkhFvGR3 — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) April 23, 2021

It'll still be there right between the 3rd and 5th of July, Qaren — Scott Friedman (@scottjf8) April 23, 2021

Didn't you try cancel an Inauguration? — Adam O'Sullivan (@adamosullivan75) April 22, 2021

July 4 still appears on all of our household calendars—electronic and paper.🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/EqBDeLhLv3 — Cora Half-Vaxxed (@lostyoginiXXL) April 23, 2021