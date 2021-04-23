GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Hot Take On Fourth Of July Gets An Icy Reception

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) continues to confuse with her tweets.
The QAnon conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker ― whose recent hot takes on mass shootings, April Fools’ Day and freedoms have all backfired ― on Thursday attacked President Joe Biden with a post declaring he “has zero authority to cancel the 4th of July.”
The motivation for Boebert’s bluster was unclear.
Some commenters suggested she was railing against coronavirus restrictions and their possible continued use later into the year.
Others thought she was simply playing up the right-wing talking point about Democrats “taking away” freedoms.
The post did galvanize some of her supporters ― but, on the whole, it was met with widespread mockery:
