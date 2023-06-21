Lauren Boebert Seeks To Force House Vote On Impeaching Joe Biden

WASHINGTON ― The House of Representatives could vote on impeaching President Joe Biden this week after Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) introduced a privileged resolution forcing the issue.

Boebert said Tuesday evening that Biden has “consistently violated immigration law by pursuing an aggressive open borders agenda.” Her impeachment resolution could come up for a vote in the next two days.

But Republican leaders argued against the move during a closed-door meeting on Wednesday, and several lawmakers said they thought it was a bad idea.

“It’s not right for the country, it’s not right for the House,” Rep. Don Bacon, a moderate Republican from Nebraska, told reporters on Wednesday, saying an impeachment resolution should go through a committee process before landing on the House floor for a vote.

“This is a individual that I believe is undermining the team,” Bacon said of Boebert. “Impeachment shouldn’t be something that is frivolous.”

Democrats will likely move to table the resolution, which Bacon said he and other Republicans would support. Even if it passed the House, it’s exceedingly unlikely the Democratic-controlled Senate would convict Biden on Boebert’s charges.

“I think they ought to look for what’s attainable,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said.

Boebert’s resolution, which will briefly interrupt House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s planned schedule for the week, follows a small revolt by Republicans in the House Freedom Caucus against McCarthy for striking a debt ceiling deal with President Biden last month.

And it comes in the wake of former president Donald Trump’s indictment for obstruction of justice and illegally hoarding classified documents, which Republicans claim reflects a “weaponization” of the Justice Department against Trump and Republicans.

But McCarthy’s team made clear in a meeting on Wednesday morning that members should vote to table the resolution. “That was the mood of leadership,” said Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.).

Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) spoke out in favor of the resolution, which is similar to one she introduced last month. Greene and Boebert have reportedly clashed before.

“I had already introduced articles of impeachment on Joe Biden for the border, asked her to co-sponsor mine, she didn’t, she basically copied my articles and then just introduced them and then changed them to a privileged resolution,” Greene told reporters on Wednesday. “So of course I support them because they’re identical to mine.”

