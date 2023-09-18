Rep. Lauren Boebert's Estranged Husband Blames Himself For Marriage Failure

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The estranged husband of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is speaking out in support of the controversial congresswoman and says he is the one to blame for problems in the marriage.

In May, Lauren and Jayson Boebert announced they were getting divorced after nearly 18 years of marriage. The couple cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

But Jayson offered some details of the split in a Facebook message posted on Monday and took responsibility for the shattered relationship.

Jayson’s message began with a greeting to “the people of Colorado’s 3rd District and across the nation” before referring to “the deep concerns circulating” and “the attacks against Lauren,” a possible reference to the congresswoman being kicked out of a recent stage performance of “Beetlejuice” in Denver, in part for vaping and for groping her date.

The congresswoman at first denied the allegations but then apologized. She claimed her behavior was partly due to her filing for a divorce.

Jayson Boebert said he felt people should know the truth “of our broken marriage and burden she has carried for too long” and said he was “devastated by the pain” he has caused his wife.

“I take full responsibility for my actions, and I deeply regret the choices I made that led to the breakdown of our marriage,” he wrote. “I was unfaithful to Lauren in so many ways. I should have always brought my best just as she did. My actions were selfish and thoughtless, and I failed to consider the consequences they would ultimately have on the person I hold dearest in my heart.”

“This has been a devastating divorce that I hold all responsibility for,” he added. “It upsets me that everyone believes she left me over fame or a new lifestyle. That is far from the truth. Then again, most of what’s said about our family is untrue. Another battle we have faced together for too long. Much of this is on me because the problem starts at the root. I am the root. “The hurt I caused Lauren was not only significant but also something she carried within her, burying it deep inside, while continuing to love people and our country fearlessly with a smile each day.”

Jayson said he has “embarked on a journey of self-reflection and personal growth” since the separation and is “committed to becoming a better man, one who can fully appreciate and reciprocate the love and kindness that has been demonstrated to me.”

He then addressed his estranged wife and said, “If you are reading this, please know that I am dedicated to doing everything in my power to rebuild the trust that has been shattered. I stand behind you. You are the hardest working person I know, selfless and overflowing with love. I hate the attacks that are coming your way. In part, this is my fault and you don’t deserve this.”

Jayson Boebert then asked people reading his post to “show grace and mercy towards Lauren in this troubling season,” saying she “deserves a chance to earn your forgiveness and regain trust.”

He added: “I have broke her down in so many ways, but she will come out stronger as she always does, and so will I.”

You can read the complete post below.

Lauren Boebert said she appreciated her husband’s post.

“I am appreciative to hear of Jayson’s sincere comments. This is a new season for us both grace and prayers for our family are welcomed by all,” she told the Daily Beast in a statement.

The couple first met when she was 16 and he was 22 at a Burger King restaurant where she was working. They married in June 2005, a few months after their first child, Tyler, was born.