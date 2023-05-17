Rep. Lauren Boebert Insists Estranged Husband Didn't Threaten Process Server

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is defending her estranged husband, Jayson Boebert, from allegations that he threatened the process server who was trying to serve him divorce papers.

The controversial member of Congress announced on Tuesday that she and Jayson Boebert were divorcing after nearly 18 years.

The couple filed for divorce on May 11, but The Colorado Sun reported April 25 as the date of the couple’s separation.

Both the Sun and The Daily Beast reported that the process server claimed in an affidavit that Jayson Boebert chased him away while cursing before siccing his dogs on him.

“I tried to hand him the documents but did not take them. He started yelling and using profanities, and told me that I was trespassing, and that he was calling the Sheriff’s Office. I told him I was leaving the documents on the chair outside of the door, he closed the door then let the dogs out.”

The process server noted in the affidavit that Jayson Boebert was cleaning a gun and drinking a “tall glass of beer” when he was served.

Although Boebert asked for privacy regarding the divorce on Tuesday, she defended her soon-to-be ex against the process server’s “false” accusations on Twitter.

Boebert said “the stories reported about the process server, and even Jayson running over a mailbox are a complete lie,” before saying that her husband “did not sign up to be in the public limelight, and he certainly did not agree to be falsely accused of things he didn’t do.”

The lawmaker claimed that “our own home security footage shows he didn’t ‘sick dogs’ on the process server” and said the dogs were outside when the server pulled up and never showed aggression toward him.

Boebert also felt important to correct the part of the process server’s account where he claimed Jayson Boebert was cleaning guns and drinking beer when he arrived.

“Jayson doesn’t sit around cleaning guns and he certainly doesn’t drink beer out of a glass, just as much as he doesn’t drink Bud Light,” she said. The beer brand recently became the target of right-wing ire over its partnership with transgender TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

I have always spoken highly of my marriage. I believe in marriage. I believe in the power our words hold.



Jayson, a man I spent half of my life with, did not sign up to be in the public limelight, and he certainly did not agree to be falsely accused of things he didn't do.



The… — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 17, 2023

In a text message interview with The Daily Beast, Jayson Boebert said he was “upset” by the process server’s visit, but denied saying “anything bad” to the process server, while insisting the dogs were “no threat.”

“I did not know what I was being served for or if it was some crazy left wing person coming to my house again,” he claimed. “I was not drinking and I was not cleaning any gun. The divorce is sad, I did not expect this, I love her with every bit of my heart, she has been my soul mate and she is the mother of my Children.”

“We have been through a lot together and I just want her to be happy,” Jayson Boebert said, ending with: “So it’s what ever she wants.”

Lauren and Jayson Boebert first met when she was 16 and he was 22. She was 18 when the couple married in June 2005, just months after they had their first child, Tyler.