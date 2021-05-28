Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) tried to spin Syrian dictator Bashar Assad’s landslide election victory, which has been widely dismissed by experts as a sham, for her latest desperate attack on President Joe Biden.

The QAnon-endorsing Colorado Republican sarcastically noted on Thursday how Assad this week “got ‘elected’ to another term in Syria with 95.1% of the vote” to continue his family’s 50-year rule of the war-ravaged country.

“Just about as believable as a certain someone in the White House having a 62% approval rating,” Boebert added:

Bashar al-Assad just got “elected” to another term in Syria with 95.1% of the vote.



Just about as believable as a certain someone in the White House having a 62% approval rating. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 27, 2021

Boebert, a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, also questioned Biden’s approval rating with this tweet on Monday:

The only way I’ll believe Joe Biden has a 62% approval rating is if they polled the CCP. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 25, 2021

Critics mocked the lawmaker over her latest controversial tweet, with many reminding her of the former president’s poor ratings during his time in office:

I think someone’s lashing out because Marjorie is getting all the attention 🤣 — Lauren (@MNLakesGirl) May 28, 2021

Trump never hit 50, even with the GOP this year. Tell us more. — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) May 27, 2021

Is Lauren Boebert upset that her golden idol God Emperor never had an approval rating as high as Biden's repeated numbers or is she smarting over her own 7% bottom of the barrel approval rating? 7%...😂🤣😂 https://t.co/s5VL6O5vVG — Kafkaesque (@Kafkaesque_Blog) May 27, 2021

Do better Colorado — Patty (@AolBgm) May 27, 2021

You should look into North Korea’s election. I bet it was totally legitimate. pic.twitter.com/IqhPFwIvD4 — 𝙶𝚛𝚎𝚐 𝙼𝚊𝚕𝚎𝚗𝚔𝚢 (@Gregmalenky) May 27, 2021

this is a wild tweet. — Moist Owlets🌹💪📚✏️ (@30andAlone) May 27, 2021