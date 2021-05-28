Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) tried to spin Syrian dictator Bashar Assad’s landslide election victory, which has been widely dismissed by experts as a sham, for her latest desperate attack on President Joe Biden.
The QAnon-endorsing Colorado Republican sarcastically noted on Thursday how Assad this week “got ‘elected’ to another term in Syria with 95.1% of the vote” to continue his family’s 50-year rule of the war-ravaged country.
“Just about as believable as a certain someone in the White House having a 62% approval rating,” Boebert added:
Boebert, a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, also questioned Biden’s approval rating with this tweet on Monday:
Critics mocked the lawmaker over her latest controversial tweet, with many reminding her of the former president’s poor ratings during his time in office: