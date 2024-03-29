PoliticsJoe Biden 2024 electionsLauren Boebert

Lauren Boebert’s ‘Exact Opposite’ Attack On Joe Biden Has The Exact Opposite Effect

The far-right Republican's hot take on the president backfired.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) latest hot take on President Joe Biden went awry as critics mockingly flipped her comments in reply.

“Joe Biden is the exact opposite of everything that an American President should be,” Boebert wrote Thursday on X, formerly Twitter.

The vast majority of respondents slammed Boebert’s post, with many telling her she is the exact opposite of what a U.S. congresswoman should be.

Some reminded Boebert of her most recent controversies, including that moment in the audience of a “Beetlejuice” production.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot