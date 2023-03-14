What's Hot

Lady Gaga Swaps Hollywood Glam For Intimacy In Electrifying Oscars Performance

See Then-And-Now Image Of Harrison Ford And Ke Huy Quan Melting Hearts Everywhere

Mitch McConnell Released From Hospital After Suffering Concussion, Rib Fracture

Modest Fashion *Is* High Fashion — And People Are Finally Catching On

Lady Gaga Responds To Oscar Champagne-Carpet Mishap Like A Mother Monster Should

GOP Senator: McCarthy Was Wrong To Give Tucker Carlson Exclusive Access To Jan. 6 Video

News Report Of Michelle Yeoh's Oscar Victory Triggers Knee-Jerk Outrage

Rapper Costa Titch Dies After Appearing To Collapse During Festival Performance

This Twisted Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Biden Gives 'Daily Show' Host Kal Penn Blunt Advice On Marrying His Fiancé, Josh

This Time, Marianne Williamson Wants To Be Taken Seriously

I Was Drinking A Liter Of Vodka A Day. Then A Single Word From My Son Caused Me To Seek Help.

PoliticsJoe Biden Lauren Boebert

Lauren Boebert's New Tweet Slamming Joe Biden Is Pure Projection, Say Critics

The Colorado Republican's post about "personal responsibility" went awry.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was mocked for projection following her latest attempted Twitter troll of President Joe Biden.

“Biden is more than halfway done with his term and he’s STILL blaming Trump, and some people STILL believe him,” the conspiracy theory-endorsing congresswoman wrote on Monday, appearing to ignore how former President Donald Trump relentlessly attacked his predecessor, Barack Obama, throughout his time in the White House.

“Personal responsibility is something the Left really has no concept of,” added Boebert.

It was the “personal responsibility” dig that set critics off:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community