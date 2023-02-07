What's Hot

Pedro Pascal Delightfully Derails ‘SNL’ Sketch When He Loses It Laughing

Kevin McCarthy Says U.S. Will Not Default In Debt Ceiling Fight

Kate Middleton Shared A Previously Unseen Photo To Highlight An Important Cause

Stephen A. Smith And Jay Williams Get Snippy In Epic Fight Over Kyrie Irving

People Are Dying Over Reese Witherspoon And Ashton Kutcher’s Stiff Red Carpet Photos

Bad Bunny Performance Has Fans Calling Grammy Awards 'Racist' And 'Ignorant'

Another Funeral Home Discovers Woman Presumed Dead Is Still Alive

Michael Jackson Documentary Director: Biopic 'Will Glorify A Man Who Raped Children'

Taylor Swift Showed Surprising Support For Harry Styles During Grammys Win

The First Pro Bowl Flag Football Game Will Be Remembered For A Hard Hit

This Hit Children's Book Adaptation Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Salman Rushdie Says He’s Grateful, ‘Can’t Regret’ His Life After Stabbing

PoliticsJoe Biden Lauren Boebert

Lauren Boebert Appears To Pray For Joe Biden's Death In Texas Sermon

"Let his days be few and another take his office," the Colorado lawmaker said.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has, again, appeared to pray for the demise of President Joe Biden.

In a sermon streamed by the Storehouse Dallas church in Texas over the weekend, Boebert preached politics to attendees, repeating comments that attracted fierce backlash last June.

“Joe Biden’s president. We don’t know what to do, Lord!” Boebert said. “It’s all right, we pray for our presidents. You know, it says, ‘Let his days be few and another take his office.’”

The audience was heard laughing after the remark.

“That’s why I filed articles of impeachment for Joe Biden,” Boebert added. “Unfortunately, he does have a really great insurance policy named Kamala Harris.”

The phrase Boebert referenced is from Psalms 109:8. Though Boebert referenced impeachment, the verse is widely interpreted as a call for the premature death of an enemy. It pops up in right-wing politics from time to time, including in 2016, when then-Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) applied it to President Barack Obama.

Boebert referenced the same Psalm in June while speaking at a Christian event in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community