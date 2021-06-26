Lauren Boebert Tweeted About A ‘Disaster Presidency' And Got A Stark Reality Check

Conspiracy theory-endorsing Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) latest dig at Joe Biden on Twitter backfired in much the same way as many of her previous attacks on the president.
On Friday, Boebert claimed she was “yet to see a liberal be able to praise Joe Biden on his own merits” some six months into his “disaster presidency.”
“It’s always ‘But Trump’ or ‘But the GOP,’” the Colorado Republican declared.
“Is this a bit?” one Twitter user responded.
Other critics reminded Boebert of the disasters of Donald Trump’s presidency, including the ex-president’s catastrophic handling of the coronavirus pandemic:
