Constituent Asks Rep. Lauren Boebert If Her Gun Idea Is A ‘Cruel Joke’

Extremist Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) co-sponsoring of a bill to lionize the AR-15 rifle as America’s “National Gun” was the subject of a scathing letter to The Denver Post this week.

“Is this a cruel joke?” asked Boebert constituent Andy Wiessner, who noted the firearm’s use in multiple recent mass shootings.

The letter denounced the rifle as a “weapon of war” whose “bullets are designed to tear human flesh to pieces by ‘yawing,’ tumbling or fragmenting in the body, thereby causing maximum internal bleeding and tissue damage.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert is co-sponsoring a bill to lionize the AR-15 rifle as America’s “National Gun." STEFANI REYNOLDS via Getty Images

“As we see almost nightly on TV, it has shredded the bodies of innumerable men, women, schoolchildren, and even babies,” Wiessner, who said he was a veteran of the Vietnam War, wrote. “These innocent victims are not ‘the enemy.’”

″‘Peace-loving’ America “does not need a ‘National Gun,’” he added.

Rep. Barry Moore (R-Ala.) introduced the controversial bill in February.

Boebert co-sponsored the measure with Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) and serial fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.).

Santos on Wednesday was arraigned on 13 federal charges, including alleged fraud and campaign finance violations. He denies the accusations.

Boebert narrowly won reelection in November. She is now being outraised by her Democratic rival Adam Frisch.