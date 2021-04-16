Rep. Lauren Boebert Has Most Useless Take On Mass Shootings Yet

Gun-obsessed Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) didn’t have a lot to say about the latest mass shooting ― but what she did say was so useless, Twitter users couldn’t help but notice.

On Friday, the Colorado congresswoman continued her streak of looking ridiculous on the social media platform by offering a different take from the usual “thoughts and prayers” after Thursday’s mass shooting in Indianapolis: “Mass shootings are illegal.”

Mass shootings are illegal. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 16, 2021

Yes, of course mass shootings are illegal. But as anyone who might have followed the news over the last few decades might notice, the illegality of mass shootings hasn’t deterred them.

In addition, certain Second Amendment hard-liners like Boebert are unwilling to consider policies that could reduce gun violence.

Not surprisingly, many Twitter users weren’t impressed by the congresswoman’s simplistic tweet.

Oh cool! Thanks for pointing that out. https://t.co/R0cf0Y76If — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) April 16, 2021

This is why I tune in. The depth of insight. https://t.co/J299HzlGLA — Jacob Silverman (@SilvermanJacob) April 16, 2021

No shit. Now start enacting real policy so Americans don’t need to live in fear as over 120 of these tragedies unfold in 4 months. https://t.co/89jE93OPlS — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) April 16, 2021

Let's just set the table with this: Ghouls like whatshername here aren't protecting robust 2A rights. They're protecting mass shootings, and they're doing it because they like them. They get off on all the bloodshed and horror and they get angry when people threaten their kink https://t.co/O6kR6sPQjs — Jason (@longwall26) April 16, 2021

Really? Thanks for clearing that up for me. https://t.co/99vW35ulR1 — Chris Pugh (@chrispugh) April 16, 2021

But Boebert didn’t get dragged just for stating the obvious without offering solutions.

Many users criticized Boebert and fellow first-term Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for being the only two House members to vote against a bill that would reauthorize the National Marrow Donor Program, according to RawStory.

In addition, Boebert has self-owned numerous times in the past few weeks, which you can see in the links below.