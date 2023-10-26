Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) made an unforced error Wednesday night when she sent out a “thoughts and prayers” tweet to the victims of the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine.
Boebert’s post was short, reading, “Sending prayers to Lewistown, Maine tonight. Know that the entire country is praying for you.”
However, many people found the statement careless and insensitive. The Colorado Republican is very pro-gun and even co-owned a restaurant called “Shooters Grill” that featured waitresses with firearms.
To make matters worse, Boebert misspelled “Lewiston” as “Lewistown.”
As of Thursday afternoon, the tweet was still up with the typo intact, and it had racked up more than 7,000 replies ― many of which pointed out her mistake.
Boebert’s political future appears to be on increasingly shaky ground.
Time reported that many Colorado Republicans, including Mesa County Commissioner Bobbie Daniel, fear that Boebert is losing her appeal among the state’s GOP voters.
“In the previous election cycle, I received over [4,000] more votes than the sitting Congressional Representative,” Daniel told TIME. “This showed that conservatives are voting, and thousands did not vote for the incumbent; that’s a problem.”
Daniel recently endorsed Boebert’s Republican challenger Jeff Hurd as a reaction to what she called the congresswoman’s “latest round of self-inflicted wounds.”
“We have to face the fact we can’t keep going on this trajectory and keep this seat,” she said.
Boebert did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.