Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) made an unforced error Wednesday night when she sent out a “thoughts and prayers” tweet to the victims of the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine.

Boebert’s post was short, reading, “Sending prayers to Lewistown, Maine tonight. Know that the entire country is praying for you.”

However, many people found the statement careless and insensitive. The Colorado Republican is very pro-gun and even co-owned a restaurant called “Shooters Grill” that featured waitresses with firearms.

To make matters worse, Boebert misspelled “Lewiston” as “Lewistown.”

Sending prayers to Lewistown, Maine tonight.



Know that the entire country is praying for you. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 26, 2023

As of Thursday afternoon, the tweet was still up with the typo intact, and it had racked up more than 7,000 replies ― many of which pointed out her mistake.

Lewiston, Laur, Lewiston. Your prayers are not even going to the right place. But that’s okay…nobody wants your meaningless, useless, insincere prayers. Do something about the damn guns! https://t.co/75FdtBkaLL — Gisele ☮️ (@Gisele23935327) October 26, 2023

.@laurenboebert Next time you send fake prayers, at least spell the city correctly. It's Lewiston, Maine.

You're so vile, I can't wait for you to be voted out. https://t.co/epC78NZlFk pic.twitter.com/IKomfhQk6Y — SUSAN 🇺🇲♀️🇺🇦 (@ifudontlike2bad) October 26, 2023

Otherwise it's just another upstanding citizen that hears voices exercising his 2nd amendment rights, right? /s

P.S. it's "Lewiston"#fuckinguseless #idiot https://t.co/7DBHEtxUeD — Adam Smith (@PPhlensing) October 26, 2023

Gonna take your thoughts and prayers for LewisTON with a big grain of salt. https://t.co/KKZeP4RYRS pic.twitter.com/0F8XpBiU2y — Sweet Bird of Truth (@decmusicology) October 26, 2023

This you?



No thoughts.

No prayers.

You don't give a shit.



You didn't even care enough to spell Lewiston correctly. https://t.co/MBBL05mv5y pic.twitter.com/gadp70TgJu — Adam Moore 🎮💙 (@morningstar2651) October 26, 2023

Can't even be bothered to spell Lewiston correctly. Really caring. https://t.co/HWCw2nAem5 — Michael Alter, MPA (he/him) (@Alternative4NY) October 26, 2023

Boebert’s political future appears to be on increasingly shaky ground.

Time reported that many Colorado Republicans, including Mesa County Commissioner Bobbie Daniel, fear that Boebert is losing her appeal among the state’s GOP voters.

“In the previous election cycle, I received over [4,000] more votes than the sitting Congressional Representative,” Daniel told TIME. “This showed that conservatives are voting, and thousands did not vote for the incumbent; that’s a problem.”

Daniel recently endorsed Boebert’s Republican challenger Jeff Hurd as a reaction to what she called the congresswoman’s “latest round of self-inflicted wounds.”

“We have to face the fact we can’t keep going on this trajectory and keep this seat,” she said.