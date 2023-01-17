What's Hot

PoliticsLauren BoebertMLK

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s MLK Day Tribute Backfires

The far-right lawmaker quoted Martin Luther King Jr. on Twitter and it did not go down well.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Monday joined the long list of Republicans whose attempts to honor Martin Luther King Jr. have gone awry.

Boebert marked MLK Day by quoting the late civil rights leader on Twitter.

She wrote:

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

“On this day, we remember his incredible legacy and contributions to this great nation,” the congresswoman added.

Boebert’s tribute didn’t sit well with critics:

