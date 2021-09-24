POLITICS

Twitter Users Mock Rep. Lauren Boebert's Plan To 'Imeach Biden'

One journalist on Twitter correctly noted that if the member of Congress from Colorado gets her way, Biden would be the first president to be "imeached."

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) went viral in the worst way on Friday after she introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris — but misspelled the world “impeach” in her press materials.

The controversial member of Congress corrected the misspelling after HuffPost reached out for comment, but if she was trying to avoid attracting Twitter snark, she was too late.

And so the mockery ensued.

The Twitter snark was to be expected, but, surprisingly, at least a couple of conservatives supported Biden’s “imeachment,” or at least didn’t notice the misspelling.

Still, the resulting outcry led to one major thing happening: #imeachbiden became a trending hashtag.

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Impeachment Twitter Lauren Boebert