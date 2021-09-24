Twitter Users Mock Rep. Lauren Boebert's Plan To 'Imeach Biden'

The controversial member of Congress corrected the misspelling after HuffPost reached out for comment, but if she was trying to avoid attracting Twitter snark, she was too late.

And so the mockery ensued.

Spellcheck is hard — Amelia Boone (@ameliaboone) September 24, 2021

Lauren Boebert calls to "Imeach" Biden. (Im serious that is her release below-it's missing the "P") Looks like the GOP is not just anti-science, and anti-democracy they are Now also anti-Spelling 😀 https://t.co/AMRXKYHCnI — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 24, 2021

No, not IMEACH. She's saying: I'M EACH BIDEN. She just forgot the apostrophe. You journalists are so cruel. SHE IS EACH BIDEN JAKE

😉 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) September 24, 2021

NEW: Colorado GOP @RepBoebert announces effort to imeach President Biden. If successful, Biden would be the first US President to be imeached. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/M4mpmpRYFG — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) September 24, 2021

This is a really hard thing to pull off because there are a LOT of stupid members on the Hill, but @laurenboebert may be the winner. Here's her release to "IMEACH" Biden. https://t.co/4tvGxDaWZA pic.twitter.com/UrhsD380qN — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) September 24, 2021

How many morons on @laurenboebert’s team looked at the IMEACH BIDEN graphic and didn’t realize it was missing a P? pic.twitter.com/Z5m3MwvQ0J — Mike Rundle (@flyosity) September 24, 2021

The Twitter snark was to be expected, but, surprisingly, at least a couple of conservatives supported Biden’s “imeachment,” or at least didn’t notice the misspelling.

Join my fight to imeach Biden/Harris HERE 👉 https://t.co/Ec7Mtw3QxO pic.twitter.com/u5bZTWVxz4 — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) September 24, 2021

Lets tell them NOW! Imeach Biden and all the Democrat Representatives. They have deceived the American People- https://t.co/SHUm7DmfP7 — Christine Quinn (@ElectQuinn) January 25, 2021

Still, the resulting outcry led to one major thing happening: #imeachbiden became a trending hashtag.

Republicans would have destroyed America already if they were smarter.#ImeachBiden pic.twitter.com/Tk0jMMadfT — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) September 24, 2021