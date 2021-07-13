Bestselling author Don Winslow calls out Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) dangerous rhetoric about COVID-19 vaccines in his latest viral video.

The 64-second clip begins with Boebert’s since-deleted tweet mocking the threat posed by the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus.

“The easiest way to make the Delta variant go away is to turn off CNN,” the conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker tweeted last month, adding: “And vote Republican.”

It then shows Boebert railing against President Joe Biden’s door-to-door vaccine drive during her address at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, at the weekend.

“Don’t come knocking on my door with your Fauci Ouchie,” she declared.

The video is cut with footage of people mourning loved ones who’ve died during the pandemic and news reports on the 600,000+ American lives that have been lost to the disease.

Watch the video here:

*NEW VIDEO #LaurenBoebertIsAMonster *SOUND UP!



She called 600,000 dead Americans the “Fauci Ouchie”



So I made this video. pic.twitter.com/2GMGKUEgR3 — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 11, 2021

Winslow, a longtime outspoken critic of ex-President Donald Trump and his enablers, captioned the clip released Sunday with the hashtag, #LaurenBoebertIsAMonster.

It’s garnered more than 2 million views on Twitter alone.

The short was posted before Boebert’s latest widely ridiculed tweet:

The only thing Orwell got wrong was the year. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 12, 2021

Critics responded in not so kind:

Tell me you haven’t read the book without telling me you haven’t read the book https://t.co/Fr0W5wUwcx — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 12, 2021

Odds That She's Read Beyond The Front Cover? https://t.co/6V1jnAplIJ — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) July 12, 2021