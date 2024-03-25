PoliticsLauren Boebertbeetlejuice

People Are Noticing 1 Humiliating Detail In Lauren Boebert's New Photo

The far-right lawmaker's pic goes under the microscope on social media.
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Conspiracy theorist Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) shared a photo from an event in her home state ― and her critics quickly noticed one awkward detail.

There weren’t many people in attendance.

Boebert sent a message thanking the Adams County Republican Party, along with some images showing her speaking at the event with several dozen people in attendance amid a lot of empty seats:

Boebert is facing an uphill battle to remain in Congress after narrowly winning reelection in 2022. She switched districts to run for a safer Republican seat, but recently came in fifth in a straw poll there.

She’s also faced a series of personal struggles, including getting kicked out of a performance of the “Beetlejuice” musical for being disruptive and inappropriate.

If the turnout for her in Adams County is any indication, she may have a hard time at the ballot box in November ― as some of her critics were only too happy to point out:

