Lauren Boebert adam frisch

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Massively Outraised By Democratic Rival Adam Frisch

The Republican firebrand's 2024 Democratic challenger raised $1 million more than her in the first quarter of 2023.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was outraised by more than $1 million by her 2024 Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in the first three months of 2023, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission.

Boebert, the Donald Trump-loving firebrand, only narrowly beat former Aspen councilmember Frisch in the 2022 midterms following a recount.

She took victory with just 50.06 percent of the vote.

Frisch raised $1.7 million from mainly small donors and money flowed into his campaign from across the country, reported the Colorado Sun.

Boebert, who has caused controversy with a string of stunts including heckling President Joe Biden during his State of the Union speech, raised $667,000, per the Denver Post.

