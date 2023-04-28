Rep. Lauren Boebert Lists What Patriots Should Be Willing To Do And... It’s Something

Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) drew criticism for her rallying cry to so-called “patriots” during an event in Texas this week.
Donald Trump-loving Boebert called for “boldness” from the audience as she listed what she — and they — would and should be prepared to do in the name of what she claimed was patriotism.
“I will do what’s right. I don’t care if it costs me an election,” Boebert boasted. “I don’t care if the school principal gets mad at me or the county commissioners get upset at me, or if the flight attendant kicks me off the plane.”
“I will do what’s right and answer the call because without righteous men and women, without patriots taking a stand for this country, our children, and our children’s children will not benefit the blessings of America,” she added.
Critics on Twitter ripped the congresswoman’s comments as “unhinged” and slammed her encouragement to act up on flights as irresponsible.
Boebert’s 2024 Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, meanwhile, noted his rival was not in her home state nor in D.C. amid debt ceiling negotiations.