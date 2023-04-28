What's Hot

Rihanna Set To Star In A New 'Smurfs' Movie

Trump Turns Focus To Biden Rematch, Suggests Skipping GOP Debates

Meghan Markle Is Making Major Moves In Hollywood, But It's Not What You Think

Mike Pence Testifies Before Election Probe Grand Jury: Report

Zoo Hiring People To Dress Up As Giant Eagles And Scare Off Seagulls

Fox Ratings Tumble In Tucker Carlson Slot After His Firing

Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Tucker Carlson With Supercut Of His Own Dumbest Segments

Man Allegedly Paused Date To Kill, Returned For Dinner

Ex-Bush Aide Rips Republicans With What They’re Doing Wrong For 2024

Kevin McCarthy Scolds DeSantis For Not 'Sitting Down' With Disney Amid Feud

Donald Trump Grunts And Moans As Crowd Goes Wild In Bizarre Campaign Moment

Fox News' Harris Faulkner Fires Back At Guest Over Her 'Far Right' Claim

PoliticsLauren Boebert

Rep. Lauren Boebert Lists What Patriots Should Be Willing To Do And... It’s Something

The extremist lawmaker's airplane advice in particular drew criticism.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) drew criticism for her rallying cry to so-called “patriots” during an event in Texas this week.

Donald Trump-loving Boebert called for “boldness” from the audience as she listed what she — and they — would and should be prepared to do in the name of what she claimed was patriotism.

“I will do what’s right. I don’t care if it costs me an election,” Boebert boasted. “I don’t care if the school principal gets mad at me or the county commissioners get upset at me, or if the flight attendant kicks me off the plane.”

“I will do what’s right and answer the call because without righteous men and women, without patriots taking a stand for this country, our children, and our children’s children will not benefit the blessings of America,” she added.

Critics on Twitter ripped the congresswoman’s comments as “unhinged” and slammed her encouragement to act up on flights as irresponsible.

Boebert’s 2024 Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, meanwhile, noted his rival was not in her home state nor in D.C. amid debt ceiling negotiations.

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community