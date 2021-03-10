GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Anti-Pelosi Ad Ends With A Chilling Sound Effect

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) faced backlash this week for releasing an ad attacking Democrats and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that ended with a gunshot sound.
In the spot, the QAnon-endorsing freshman lawmaker called on Pelosi to “tear down” the security fence that was put up around the U.S. Capitol following the Jan. 6 insurrection, when a violent mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters overran the Capitol building.
“It’s time to cut the crap and remember, this is the people’s house,” Boebert bombastically declared.
The video concluded with audio of a gunshot. The weapon was then heard being reloaded and fired again.
In light of the riot, critics demanded to know why gun-rights activist Boebert had decided to end the video in that provocative way: