Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) argued against parental leave in a YouTube rant in which she recalled giving birth in a truck and then attacked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg with a homophobic dig.

Boebert joined the right-wing chorus of criticism against Buttigieg for taking paid leave to care for the twins he welcomed with husband Chasten, alleging he was neglecting his Cabinet duties as supply chain snarls plagued the country — even though Buttigieg said he was on hand “24/7” for emergencies.

Advertisement

“While the country fell into one of the worst supply-chain crises since 1979, the guy in charge of it all, Mayor Pete, was on a two-month maternity, paternity, whatever the heck you want to call it, leave,” the conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker said in her latest “Bullet Points with Lauren Boebert” monologue.

“The guy was gone, the guy was not working. Because why? He was trying to figure out how to chest feed,” she added, echoing a similarly offensive comment made by Fox News personality Tucker Carlson.

“I delivered one of my children in the front seat of my truck. Because, as a mom of four, we got things to do,” Boebert continued. “Ain’t nobody got time for two and a half months of maternity leave. We have a world to save here.”

Boebert did not refer to the hospitalization of Buttigieg’s son over the weekend. And while some media outlets questioned Boebert’s recollection of the birth of her child (after all, she does have a history of pushing lies), a 2009 report from The Aspen Times appears to back up her claim.