Rep. Lauren Boebert Reveals How She Really Feels When ‘Positive’ Voters Call Her Office

Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) admitted this week she likes it when people call her congressional office all riled up.

“I kind of get sad when it’s the positive ones,” the conspiracy theory-pushing lawmaker told former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on his “War Room” show Wednesday on Real America’s Voice.

“I was like, ‘Man, I was looking forward to a fight here.’ And uh, you know, I’m like, ‘Oh, this is a real one,’” she added.

Boebert’s confession came during a discussion on the debt ceiling deal negotiated between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), which passed the House late Wednesday.

Boebert’s opponent in last year’s close election repeatedly characterized her politics as “angertainment.”

Boebert filed for divorce from Jayson Boebert last month.

Last week, a 911 call from December 2022 emerged in which one of her four sons reported Jayson Boebert “throwing” him around the house. Jayson Boebert was not charged with a crime. He has denied hurting his son.