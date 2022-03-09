Rep. Lauren Boebert Mystifies Everyone With Bizarre Attempts To Insult Biden

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) left many scratching their heads after her latest attempt to insult President Joe Biden.

“I don’t know who’s running the federal government these days: Joe Biden or Prince John from... uhhhh... Prince John,” she said on Fox News on Tuesday. “But they’re taxing us into poverty.”

Boebert: I don’t know who is running the federal government these days, Joe Biden or Prince John uhh from uhhh uhh Prince John pic.twitter.com/MJ1ujbLoYk — Acyn (@Acyn) March 9, 2022

Boebert likely meant the tax-obsessed Prince John from Disney’s animated take on “Robin Hood” rather than “Prince John from Prince John.”

But that wasn’t her only flub.

In the same segment, the right-wing conspiracy theorist also twisted herself up in a double-negative. While attempting to accuse Biden of relying on foreign energy, she said he only wants American energy:

Boebert: If it’s not American energy, Joe doesn’t want it pic.twitter.com/ddB6qCWLL8 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 9, 2022

The two mistakes caught the attention of her critics on Twitter, and caused “Prince John” to trend on the site with responses such as these:

Prince John from Prince John 🤣 https://t.co/k9MDECX1ZX — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 9, 2022

Prince John led the Gazpacho police to ram ramparts with space lasers at the Revolutionary War airport. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 9, 2022

Truth, facts, and ideology consistency not required.🙄



In other news, Watters has been practicing his imitation of Tucker's dumb and confused look. https://t.co/tLchqAdkiT — Khashoggi’s Ghost 🇺🇦🌻 (@UROCKlive1) March 9, 2022

I see Prince John is trending, I also see a lot of people never watched Robin Hood as a kid. pic.twitter.com/9FTPZWJYbN — Brandon Bukas ⬆️🧢🦌🍎 (@BrandonBukas) March 9, 2022

The self owns are real https://t.co/6ayI1NrpGg — Operative_X (@OperativeXRay) March 9, 2022

Lauren Boebert said "I don't know who is running the federal government these days, Joe Biden or Prince John."



A lot of people are mocking her since there is no Prince John, but I believe that Lauren Boebert is being honest that she does not know who runs the federal government. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) March 9, 2022

That Woman Is An Idiot: @laurenboebert, says she's not sure if the country is run by the President or...Prince John.



You know: Prince John, the guy from... Prince John.

pic.twitter.com/qwtYoArqPs — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 9, 2022

Oh THAT Prince John. https://t.co/OWPIYOeiV4 — Steve Dennis 🇺🇦🌻 (@StevenPDennis) March 9, 2022

Who the hell is Prince John & why is he running our federal government🤔 — Christine Peña 🇺🇸💙🇺🇸💙 (@Bellas_Mommie) March 9, 2022