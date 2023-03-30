What's Hot

Eric Swalwell Shares The Receipts In Takedown Of GOP Lawmakers' Tweets

Kourtney Kardashian Reacts To Getting Trolled For Posting ‘Nasty’ Bathroom Food Pics

Bernie Sanders Roasts Howard Schultz For 'Union Busting' At Starbucks

'Real Housewives' Star Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Michael Sterling

GOP Sen. Shocks CNN's Kaitlan Collins With ‘Pretty Stark’ Guns Admission

Pope Francis Goes To Hospital, Cancels Audiences For 2 Days

John Fetterman To Return To Senate Next Month

West Virginia Bans Marriage For Children Age 15 Or Younger

Jimmy Kimmel Taunts 'Pathetic' Trump Over 'Saddest Damn Thing' Ever Posted

Kentucky GOP Lawmakers Override Veto Of Extreme Anti-Transgender Legislation

Prince Harry Blames Royal Family For Delay In Hacking Suit

Democrats May Be Ready To Tank One Of Joe Biden’s Court Picks

Politicswashington dcLauren Boebertjamie raskin

‘Public Humiliation’: Lauren Boebert Makes A Splash With Weird Rant On Pee Laws

The conspiracy theorist lawmaker went on a long, weird and ultimately wrong tangent about public urination laws.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) used up some of her time during a House committee meeting on Wednesday to ask a series of rambling questions on urinating in public.

The conspiracy theorist lawmaker seemed to think she was setting up Washington, D.C. council member Charles Allen on revisions to the city’s laws that she said would decriminalize public urination.

Except as Allen noted, none of that is true.

“Did you or did you not decriminalize public urination in Washington, D.C.?” she demanded.

“No we did not,” he replied.

“Did you lead the charge to do so?” she pressed.

“No,” he said. “The revised criminal code left that as a criminal charge.”

“Did you lead the charge to decriminalize public urination in Washington, D.C.?” she asked again.

“No ma’am,” he said.

“Did you ever vote in favor of decriminalizing public urination in Washington DC?” she asked yet again.

Allen said the new code keeps public urination a criminal offense, but Boebert pressed on anyway, suggesting in multiple ways that peeing in public was decriminalized in D.C.

And each time, she got the same answer: It’s still a crime.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) later slammed the hearing for its “degraded, tawdry discourse” on public urination.

On Twitter, Boebert’s critics stepped in to tell her that line of questioning was all wet:

Go To Homepage
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community