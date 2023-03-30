‘Public Humiliation’: Lauren Boebert Makes A Splash With Weird Rant On Pee Laws

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) used up some of her time during a House committee meeting on Wednesday to ask a series of rambling questions on urinating in public.

The conspiracy theorist lawmaker seemed to think she was setting up Washington, D.C. council member Charles Allen on revisions to the city’s laws that she said would decriminalize public urination.

Advertisement

Except as Allen noted, none of that is true.

“Did you or did you not decriminalize public urination in Washington, D.C.?” she demanded.

“No we did not,” he replied.

“Did you lead the charge to do so?” she pressed.

“No,” he said. “The revised criminal code left that as a criminal charge.”

“Did you lead the charge to decriminalize public urination in Washington, D.C.?” she asked again.

“No ma’am,” he said.

“Did you ever vote in favor of decriminalizing public urination in Washington DC?” she asked yet again.

Allen said the new code keeps public urination a criminal offense, but Boebert pressed on anyway, suggesting in multiple ways that peeing in public was decriminalized in D.C.

And each time, she got the same answer: It’s still a crime.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) later slammed the hearing for its “degraded, tawdry discourse” on public urination.

Advertisement

On Twitter, Boebert’s critics stepped in to tell her that line of questioning was all wet:

More Boebert cringe. My takeaway: public urination is a criminal offense. Luckily for Lauren, public humiliation is not. https://t.co/kyLiUlR1wZ — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 30, 2023

if you think lauren boebert's obsession with people peeing in dc is new, well, urine for a surprise https://t.co/e4EH2JHtb7 — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) March 29, 2023

Narrator: "Well, she really pissed that one away" — Michael Muscato (@michael_muscato) March 29, 2023

I don’t want to #KinkShame anyone but Congresswoman @laurenboebert sure seems to be a little obsessed here…

‘#Boebert Gets Ridiculed For Inaccurate D.C. Urine Tirade’ https://t.co/YZq9Ldr2pk — Senator Paul Strauss (@SenPaulStrauss) March 29, 2023

Lauren Boebert needs to ask the same question about pee 28 times, please do not interrupt https://t.co/cq903YkYzy — Evan Hurst (@EvanHurst) March 29, 2023