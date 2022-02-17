Lauren Boebert's Favorite Rapper Burns Pride Flags In Hate-Filled Music Video

A rapper who conspiracy theorist Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) once promoted on Twitter this week released a hate-filled music video in which he burns LGBTQ+ rainbow Pride flags.

Tyson James also spray paints the word “Abomination” onto the flag and boasts about not being “with the LGBTQ” in the video for “Toxic.”

Boebert boosted James on Twitter in October following the release of his “Let’s Go Brandon” song referencing the anti-Joe Biden chant that originated when a NASCAR sportscaster mistook it for a “Fuck Joe Biden” chant during a race.