Be careful what you wish for.

Extremist Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) ranted Tuesday on the House floor about the alleged censorship of conservatives, railing against the government’s new disinformation governance board.

The conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker received a surprising response when Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) later took to the floor.

Raskin said Democrats actually wanted Boebert to be able to speak freely so that voters could see exactly what she is like and stands for.

“Unlike some of our colleagues on the other side, we’re not interested in censoring other people’s speech,” Raskin told the chamber. “We want the whole world to see how the gentlelady from Colorado speaks, in public, as a member of Congress. We want everyone to look at that.”

Watch the clip here:

