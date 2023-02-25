Rep. Lauren Boebert's Gun-Themed Restaurant To Be Replaced By Mexican Eatery

The venue once occupied by extremist Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) gun-themed restaurant, Shooters Grill, is being turned into a Mexican eatery.

Tapatios is taking over the spot in Rifle, Colorado, that had housed Boebert’s business, receiving approval for a hotel and liquor license last week, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent reported Wednesday. Shooters Grill — known for its pistol-packing servers — closed in July after the building’s owners decided not to renew the lease.

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert's Shooters Grill shuttered in 2022. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images via Getty Images

It’s unclear exactly when the new restaurant will open.

Boebert’s business offered dishes such as the “M16 Burrito,” the “Six Shooter” and the “Bump Stock.” When it shuttered, the lawmaker said there was no “political motivation” behind the landlord’s decision.

The change of direction drew attention on social media, though, given Boebert’s fierce support of stricter policies on the U.S.-Mexico border and former President Donald Trump’s border wall.

Most recently, Boebert has backed a bill for the AR-15 rifle to be officially named the “national gun of the United States,” a move that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel slammed with a blistering response.