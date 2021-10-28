Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) tweeting of a passage from the Bible about secrets could come back to haunt her, critics predicted.
On Wednesday, the conspiracy theory-endorsing lawmaker shared Luke 8:17, which reads: “For nothing is secret that will not be revealed, nor anything hidden that will not be known and come to light.”
Tweeters mockingly suggested Boebert ― a Donald Trump acolyte who often self-owns on the social media platform ― may have been talking about her alleged involvement in the planning of the Jan. 6 insurrection, as reported by Rolling Stone on Sunday. Boebert denies the report.
Other detractors proposed more suitable verses she could have shared.