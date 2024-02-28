Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Son Arrested, Faces 22 Charges

The 18-year-old son of far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was arrested on Tuesday afternoon following “a recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts” in Rifle, Colorado, said police.
Tyler Jay Boebert faces 22 charges.
They include four felony counts of criminal possession of ID documents, one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony and 15 misdemeanor and petty offenses, Rifle Police Department wrote on Facebook.
“This is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time,” the police statement said, adding: “All suspects are considered innocent until adjudicated guilty in a court of law.”
On the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office website, Tyler Boebert on Wednesday morning remained listed as a current inmate at Garfield County Jail.
No bond has been set for his release.
Tyler Boebert became a father for the first time last year.
The Colorado Republican divorced her son’s father, Jayson Boebert, in 2023 following nearly 18 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
Earlier this month, the controversial lawmaker filed a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband alleging harassment.
Jayson Boebert, however, has slammed the order as “cruel and unfair” and claimed it was politically motivated to justify his ex-wife’s move to a new congresional district.