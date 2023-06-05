Ex-Pro Wrestling Champ Says DNA Test Proves He's Not Lauren Boebert's Father

Retired pro wrestler Stan Lane, who held multiple tag-team championships over his career, says he’s taken a DNA test to prove he’s not the father of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.).

“I can confirm that Stan Lane is not my biological father. I personally have never publicly claimed he was my father ― but certainly, that allegation is out there,” Boebert told The Daily Beast, which said it also reviewed the test results. “The Toby Keith song ‘Who’s Your Daddy’ hits a bit differently now.”

Lane wrote in a statement posted by PWInsider.com that the accusation first surfaced after he “had a short affair” with Boebert’s mother, Shawn Roberts Bentz, in Florida in the 1980s.

“We went through the legal system and completed a court ordered paternity test. I was declared not to be the father and the case was dismissed,” he wrote, but said Bentz has stood by her claim.

The Daily Beast said Bentz petitioned for another investigation after learning that the phlebotomist had switched samples in an unrelated case involving an NFL player.

Lane took another test, with Boebert handling the sample.

Lane and Boebert agree the new test proves conclusively that he’s not the father.

“This situation and the numerous false claims made against me over the years has been stressful for me and my family,” he wrote on PWInsider. “I feel my otherwise good reputation has been tarnished considerably.”

Boebert agreed.

“He has been wrongfully attacked, and he doesn’t deserve that,” she told The Daily Beast.

Lane was known for his tag-team skills as one half of duos The Fabulous Ones, The Midnight Express and The Heavenly Bodies, according to the Pro Wrestling Wiki.

He retired from the sport in 1993, went into announcing for a bit, un-retired in the mid-1990s, then retired again in 2008.

“While I was fortunate to have a career in the spotlight for 30 + years it is my desire to step back and enjoy my retirement with my wife,” he wrote in his statement, adding that his interactions with Boebert were “pleasant.”

“If she continues the search for her biological father I hope she finds the answers she has been looking for,” he added.