Politics
RussiaUkraineu.s. congressLauren BoebertVolodymyr Zelensky

Russian State TV Hails Rep. Lauren Boebert For Refusing To Stand For War Hero Volodymyr Zelensky

Lawmaker who just squeaked by with a win in Colorado choses a side.
Mary Papenfuss

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Right-wing Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) won a significant new fan — Kremlin state TV — for refusing to stand and applaud Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky when he spoke to Congress in Washington, D.C., last Wednesday.

It hailed her for failing to honor Zelensky, who has led his nation against a bloody, brutal invasion by Russia. The broadcast also gave shout outs to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) and far-right Fox News host Tucker Carlson for denigrating the leader considered a war hero by his country.

Carlson had a weird meltdown over Zelensky’s appearance in a sweatshirt. He complained the president was dressed “like the manager of a strip club” when he pleaded for more aid from American lawmakers for his war-torn country.

“As far as we know, no one’s ever addressed the United States Congress in a sweatshirt before, but they love him much more than they love you,” Carlson bizarrely griped to viewers.

Russian TV picked up the dig and referred to Zelensky as “Mr. Cargo Pants.” It also ran a clip of Carlson mocking lawmakers for “clapping like seals” when Zelensky spoke.

There was no immediate comment from Boebert.

Mary Papenfuss - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

