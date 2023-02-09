Twitter Explodes Over Lauren Boebert's Clueless State Of The Union Tweet

Raise your hand if you’re old enough to remember who was president in 2020, when schools were closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was torn apart on Twitter after she seemed to forget that detail in a tweet about President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

“Hey Joe, YOU CLOSED THEM!” she tweeted, citing a line from Biden’s speech in which he said: “In the midst of the COVID crisis, when schools were closed and we were shutting down everything, let’s recognize how far we came in the fight against the pandemic itself.”

“When schools were closed.” - Biden



Hey Joe, YOU CLOSED THEM! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 8, 2023

A note appeared below the tweet, pointing out that readers had “added context they thought people might want to know.”

It included links to two articles: One about the shutdown of K-12 schools in the spring of 2020, when Donald Trump was president, and a second noting that Trump said decisions about school closures would be up to the governors of each state.

Critics didn’t hold back with “extra context” in retweets and replies:

Dear @laurenboebert: I know two years may be a long time to remember stuff, but President Biden didn’t order any lockdowns. The lockdowns occurred during the Trump Administration.



Have you considered taking the person, woman, man, camera, TV test that Trump bragged about?#sotu https://t.co/M221NOB8Uz — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 8, 2023

Shrieking hyena seems unaware Trump was President in the spring of 2020 when schools were closed. https://t.co/3Q8yI8zCFD — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) February 8, 2023

Twitt, the Governors shut down their states. You can stop talking now. https://t.co/RX9vo4mYtt — Pyramid45 (@PYRAMID45) February 8, 2023

If idiocy were flammable, you could run a power plant with this one and roast marshmallows on the coals. https://t.co/dFhXWuLrx9 — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) February 8, 2023

I’m old enough to remember that my kids’ switched to online learning in March ‘20.



Who was President in March 2020?



How did BIDEN shut down anything as a PRIVATE CITIZEN??



High school debate teams could tear these GOP talking points to pieces in seconds. #sotu2023 #Pathetic https://t.co/i2XHsckcuo — Julia- Ms. Pulver if you’re nasty. (@VotePulver) February 8, 2023

To understand what America has become, all you need to do is realize that Boebert was re-elected. https://t.co/wsFDHqbLvh — Doug Aoki (@Nantanreikan) February 8, 2023

Lauren was worried that we would all think MTG was the dumbest member of Congress last night. Well done taking back that crown! You can do it! https://t.co/jsPXtfLvHb — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) February 8, 2023

Ladies and gents we have a winner. Dumbest thing I've heard all year. https://t.co/HNwZKn7I15 pic.twitter.com/PPDvNRr1it — Cristina 🇺🇸🇨🇺 (@TampaWoman1965) February 8, 2023

Today’s Republican Party, in a nutshell:👇 https://t.co/nd5L1u3pJK — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 8, 2023

The President has so many accomplishments that you sometimes discover a new one -- like the invention of time travel! https://t.co/7DKaYQFhJT — Rob Flaherty (@RFlaherty46) February 8, 2023

Wow dude, this still up?



You know trump was President in 2020, don't you?



DON'T YOU???? pic.twitter.com/GWzPUWatso — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) February 8, 2023