Lauren Boebert Suggested Ilhan Omar Was Terrorist Bomber In Resurfaced Video

“Well, she doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine,” Boebert told the crowd, drawing laughs. “And I said, ‘Oh look, the Jihad Squad decided to show up for work today.’”

Omar said that interaction never happened.

“Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up,” Omar tweeted last Thursday. “Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout. Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny & shouldn’t be normalized. Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslim tropes get no condemnation.”

Boebert’s comments drew criticism from some members of her own party, including Rep. Tom Reed (N.Y.), who called her racist comments “a pox on all our houses” and from Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) should condemn his colleague.

On Monday, Boebert called Omar to tell her she had “reflected” on her comments.