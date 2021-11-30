Lauren Boebert Suggested Ilhan Omar Was Terrorist Bomber In Resurfaced Video

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) told a crowd in September that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) did not scare her when the two got into an elevator because Omar wasn’t wearing a backpack, a similar racist comment to one she made last week.
The Islamophobic remark suggesting that Omar is a terrorist who could have been armed with an explosive device was captured on video in New York at a Staten Island Conservative Party dinner.
Video of Boebert’s comments ― which include her calling Omar “black-hearted” and “evil” ― was posted on Facebook following the event. CNN resurfaced the video on Tuesday following Boebert’s other racist and dangerous attacks on Omar.
“One of my staffers, on his first day with me, got into an elevator in the Capitol, and in that elevator we were joined by Ilhan Omar,” Boebert is seen telling the crowd in September. “It was just us three in there and I looked over and I said, ‘Well, looky there, it’s the Jihad Squad.’”
The crowd applauds and cheers her in the video.
“She doesn’t have a backpack, she wasn’t dropping it and running so we’re good,” Boebert added.
Boebert would go on to repeat a similar story just last week, telling a group of supporters in Colorado that a Capitol Police officer came running up to Boebert and Omar while the two were allegedly in an elevator together. Video of her comments were posted online.
“Well, she doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine,” Boebert told the crowd, drawing laughs. “And I said, ‘Oh look, the Jihad Squad decided to show up for work today.’”
Omar said that interaction never happened.
“Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up,” Omar tweeted last Thursday. “Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout. Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny & shouldn’t be normalized. Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslim tropes get no condemnation.”
Boebert’s comments drew criticism from some members of her own party, including Rep. Tom Reed (N.Y.), who called her racist comments “a pox on all our houses” and from Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) should condemn his colleague.
On Monday, Boebert called Omar to tell her she had “reflected” on her comments.
“I never want anything I say to offend someone’s religion, so I told her that,” Boebert said Monday in an Instagram video recapping the conservation.
Omar said Boebert never apologized for the racist comments, so Omar hung up on her.
“Today, I graciously accepted a call from Rep. Lauren Boebert in the hope of receiving a direct apology for falsely claiming she met me in an elevator, suggesting I was a terrorist, and for a history of anti-Muslim hate,” Omar said in a statement Monday. “Instead of apologizing for her Islamophobic comments and fabricated lies, Rep. Boebert refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments. She instead doubled down on her rhetoric and I decided to end the unproductive call.”