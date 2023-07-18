Rep. Lauren Boebert Threw Away A Pin That Honored A Uvalde Victim

In a video posted Tuesday on Twitter, when gun violence advocates handed Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) a pin of the green Converse a Uvalde victim was wearing when she was murdered in a mass shooting, Boebert threw it away.
Brett Cross, whose 10-year-old son Uziyah Garcia was also killed during the Uvalde mass shooting, said on said on TikTok that Boebert throwing away the pin was “beyond infuriating.”
“You people elect these types of people,” Cross said. “Are you fucking serious? She didn’t even have enough couth or wherewithal to even hold on to it until she got to her office to throw it away. She threw it away in plain sight, going to show once again that she does not give a damn.”
Maite Rodriguez’s green Converse became a symbol for Uvalde victims when actor Matthew McConaughey, who is from Uvalde, Texas, spoke at the White House about how Maite’s green Converse was the “only clear evidence” used to identify the 9-year-old after the shooting.
The pin was handed out, along with a pamphlet on behalf of Lives Robbed, a group of Uvalde victims’ parents advocating for gun control, to members of Congress to advocate for the reinstatement of the assault weapons ban.
Boebert is a co-chair of the Second Amendment Caucus, which is made up of members of Congress who support Second Amendment rights. Boebert’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Gina Gennari made the pins after members of Congress wore AR-15 pins on the House floor to symbolize their commitment to upholding the Second Amendment.
There have been 390 mass shootings this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive ― and firearms are the leading cause of death of kids and teens, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.