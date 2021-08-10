Rep. Lauren Boebert's Cuomo Zinger Fails Miserably Due To GOP Hypocrisy

1 / 15 John Ensign

Then-Sen. John Ensign (R-Nev.) was a proponent of the Federal Marriage Amendment, which would have banned states from recognizing same-sex marriage. "Marriage is the cornerstone on which our society was founded," he argued on the Senate floor in 2004. He also called on President Bill Clinton to resign over the Monica Lewinsky scandal, <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/ensign-whacked-clinton-fo_n_216508">saying it had destroyed the president's credibility</a>. Yet in 2009, Ensign admitted that he had had an extramarital affair with a former campaign staffer who was also the wife of one of his top aides. An ethics investigation by the Senate Ethics Committee and the FBI followed, and<a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/john-ensign-resigns-reports_n_852285"> Ensign resigned</a> in 2011.

AP