Rep. Lauren Boebert's Cuomo Zinger Fails Miserably Due To GOP Hypocrisy

After New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced his resignation on Tuesday amid a withering sexual harassment scandal, his political opponents, of course, moved to take advantage of the situation.
True to form, outspoken right-wing Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) went after Cuomo on Twitter, saying his downfall meant “one less pervert in government.”
And it might have worked, if not for the pesky Twitter users who pointed out the hypocrisy in Boebert’s gloating.
In the end, Boebert’s attempt to own the libs backfired badly, with people noting some high-profile problematic politicians in the Republican Party.
Some suggested that Boebert may not want to throw around the word “pervert,” since her husband Jayson Boebert pleaded guilty to indecent exposure after a 2004 incident in which he exposed his penis to a teenage girl at a bowling alley.
But one person responded to Boebert by simply quoting former President Donald Trump’s infamous “Access Hollywood” bluster: