GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Blasted For Absurd Tweet About 'Political Terrorism'

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) kept up her string of Twitter self-owns on Thursday ― this time in the name of “political terrorism.”

The freshman congresswoman attempted to throw red meat to her conservative base by criticizing legislation introduced by House Democrats on Thursday to expand the Supreme Court.

Boebert didn’t like it, calling it “political terrorism” on Twitter.

Packing the Supreme Court is an act of political terrorism. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 15, 2021

Although packing the court is controversial even within the Democratic Party ― House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opposes it ― it’s actually happened seven times in American history, as Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, mentioned on Thursday.

Also, Boebert’s comment ignored the fact that Republicans engaged in court packing of their own starting in 2016 when Mitch McConnell refused to consider Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland in the run-up to the election.

McConnell’s rationale at the time was that voters should decide who decides the next justice, but he ignored that in 2020 after Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in order to ram through the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett while Donald Trump was still president.

Boebert may not have considered details like that ― or others ― when she posted her tweet, but many Twitter users were happy to explain the definition of political terrorism to her.

you literally tweeted out the movements of the speaker of the house during an armed attack on the us capitol https://t.co/gGSvg14NSE — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 15, 2021

So you're saying you know something about political terrorism? https://t.co/fOCcA4O2mn — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) April 15, 2021

“As a terrorist myself, let me tell you something:” https://t.co/dtVgTZP4oa — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) April 15, 2021

So the GOP is a political terrorism party then?!? — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) April 15, 2021

Thank you for your input, lesser Marjorie Taylor Greene. https://t.co/tvaDim5yww — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) April 15, 2021

Now do refusing to vote on Merrick Garland https://t.co/ICbWXrmfXT — Kyle Orland (@KyleOrl) April 15, 2021

This is my favorite parody account https://t.co/SwoyaC9tXV — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 15, 2021

Boebert’s latest tweet is the just latest in self-owns for the Colorado Republican.

Earlier this month, she accused one political party of being “laser-focused on destroying our freedoms” only to get tweets from people thanking her for recognizing the damage the Republicans are doing to this country.

Her post on April Fools’ Day also made her the butt of a lot of jokes.

In March, she sparked outrage after she posted a pro-gun tweet right after a mass shooting in her home state.