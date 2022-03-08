Extremist Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was roundly mocked on Monday for the ridiculous stretch she made while trying to spin Russia’s invasion of Ukraine into an attack on gun control.
“Remember. Ukraine gave up their nukes in exchange for promises of security,” the conspiracy theorist tweeted, referencing the country’s nuclear disarmament following the end of the Cold War.
“We see how that turned out,” the Donald Trump-adoring gun-lover added. “This is why we must NEVER give up our guns to any government.”
Critics thought Boebert’s comparison of firearms to nuclear weapons was just too much: