Extremist Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was roundly mocked on Monday for the ridiculous stretch she made while trying to spin Russia’s invasion of Ukraine into an attack on gun control.

“Remember. Ukraine gave up their nukes in exchange for promises of security,” the conspiracy theorist tweeted, referencing the country’s nuclear disarmament following the end of the Cold War.

“We see how that turned out,” the Donald Trump-adoring gun-lover added. “This is why we must NEVER give up our guns to any government.”

Remember.



Ukraine gave up their nukes in exchange for promises of security.



We see how that turned out.



This is why we must NEVER give up our guns to any government. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 7, 2022

Critics thought Boebert’s comparison of firearms to nuclear weapons was just too much:

Guns don't equal nukes! — Phyllis Jackson (PJ) (@mngalal) March 7, 2022

Oh my God, how are you not getting this? Two totally separate things. It’s like comparing apples to a dragon. — Kerri Palm (@KerriPalm) March 7, 2022

Does that mean we’re all getting nukes?



We can pile them on a bookshelf behind us in Zoom conferences. Pose with them in Christmas photos. Have shirts that say, “Over my radioactive body.” — Greg with ✌️ Gs (@GMarty_88) March 7, 2022

Comparing rifles to nukes is an extreme comparison considering that fact individuals can’t just walk into their local Walmart or bass pro shop and purchase a nuclear weapon. — Mushy Sparrow (@Mushy_Sparrow) March 7, 2022

What a thoughtful spin!🤪 — Dolores Ponce (@LolaOnThePath) March 7, 2022

Guns and nukes are 2 different things. — Sharon Blum (@dueblum49) March 7, 2022

Wow, thanks for that profound gem — Laylasmom (@s_laylasmom) March 7, 2022

Because guns and nukes are so much alike. Got it. — Chuck Clarke (@ChuckinTucson) March 7, 2022

Here we go with the "they're after our guns" rant. Is there a list? — Robin Bannks (@RobinBannks) March 7, 2022

Excellent argument for a 5th grader. — John Loewen (@logitechor) March 7, 2022