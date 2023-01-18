GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s World Economic Forum Vow Has Critics Saying The Same Thing

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was taunted on Tuesday after she vowed to “never attend the World Economic Forum.”

The far-right congresswoman’s promise to eschew the annual meeting of world leaders and high-profile business executives in Davos, Switzerland, drew mockery from Twitter users, who suggested she would never be invited in the first place.

Advertisement

I will never attend the World Economic Forum. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 17, 2023

Earlier this week, the Forum was forced to refute Twitter’s billionaire owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s claim that he’d turned down a request to attend, clarifying the last time he’d been invited was in 2015.

Many of Boebert’s detractors responded by promising what they would never do, from dating music icon Beyoncé to attending Hogwarts.

I will never date Beyonce. — Jack Herrera (@jherrerx) January 17, 2023

Advertisement

I will never attend Hogwarts! — Jonny Lieberman (@mt_loverman) January 17, 2023

I will never accept the Nobel Prize. — John de Guzmán (@johndeguzman) January 18, 2023

And I will never attend a Victoria's Secret Oscar Night Afterparty. — Rafael Olmeda (@rolmeda) January 17, 2023

Finally self aware — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) January 18, 2023

They will never invite you — Christopher Eagle (@eagle4congress) January 17, 2023

Advertisement

“Agreed.”

- World Economic Forum — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) January 18, 2023

I will never attend parties I’m not invited to. — Craig Newman (@craignewman) January 18, 2023

Really brave of you to take a stand against an event you’ll never be invited to. — Zack “May Not Be Notable” Hunt (@ZaackHunt) January 17, 2023