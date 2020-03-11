Style & Beauty

Lauren And Cameron From 'Love Is Blind' Got A Couple's Glow-Up

On their post-show press tour, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are coordinating to the max.

Netflix’s runaway hit “Love Is Blind” gave us so many gifts over the course of its 10-episode run, including Jessica’s sommelier golden retriever and “obviously” Nick Lachey.

Viewers rooting for Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, the most likable and seemingly authentic pairing, might argue that watching their relationship blossom ― and actually last ― has been the greatest gift of all.

But it’s their post-show glow-up (more evident on Hamilton than already-stylish Speed) that has our metal wine glasses clanking. Whoever is dressing these two deserves a raise.

Sparkly suits, monochromatic suits and suits that show of their, er, assets ― these two are warming our cold, cynical hearts in style.

Check out our favorite Cam and Lauren looks below.

All Black Everything
Marcus Ingram via Getty Images
Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed at the "Love Is Blind" viewing party in Atlanta on Feb. 27.
Denim Darlings
John Lamparski via Getty Images
Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed at BuzzFeed's "AM to DM" in New York City on March 3.
Bartender Babes
Bravo via Getty Images
Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton ready to tend bar at "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in New York City on March 3.
Suited UP
Jason Mendez via Getty Images
Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed at People TV in New York City on March 4.
Suited Up With Sparkle
Jim Spellman via Getty Images
Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed at People TV in New York City on March 5.
Keeping It Casual
Cindy Ord via Getty Images
Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton at Sirius XM studios in New York City on March 6.
The Most Suited Up Of All
JC Olivera via Getty Images
Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed at the premiere of BET's "Boomerang" in Los Angeles on March 10.
Stylecameron hamiltonLauren SpeedLove Is Blind tv series