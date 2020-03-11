Lauren And Cameron From 'Love Is Blind' Got A Couple's Glow-Up

Netflix’s runaway hit “Love Is Blind” gave us so many gifts over the course of its 10-episode run, including Jessica’s sommelier golden retriever and “obviously” Nick Lachey.
Viewers rooting for Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, the most likable and seemingly authentic pairing, might argue that watching their relationship blossom ― and actually last ― has been the greatest gift of all.
But it’s their post-show glow-up (more evident on Hamilton than already-stylish Speed) that has our metal wine glasses clanking. Whoever is dressing these two deserves a raise.
Sparkly suits, monochromatic suits and suits that show of their, er, assets ― these two are warming our cold, cynical hearts in style.
Check out our favorite Cam and Lauren looks below.