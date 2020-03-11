Lauren And Cameron From 'Love Is Blind' Got A Couple's Glow-Up

Viewers rooting for Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, the most likable and seemingly authentic pairing, might argue that watching their relationship blossom ― and actually last ― has been the greatest gift of all.

But it’s their post-show glow-up (more evident on Hamilton than already-stylish Speed) that has our metal wine glasses clanking. Whoever is dressing these two deserves a raise.

Sparkly suits, monochromatic suits and suits that show of their, er, assets ― these two are warming our cold, cynical hearts in style.

Check out our favorite Cam and Lauren looks below.