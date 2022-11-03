Lauren Graham Opens Up About Reason Behind 'Sad' Peter Krause Split

Lauren Graham published a new essay collection called “Have I Told You This Already? Stories I Don’t Want to Forget to Remember.” Leon Bennett via Getty Images

Where Lauren Graham leads, Peter Krause no longer follows, now that the two have called it quits after more than a decade together.

The “Gilmore Girls” star is opening up for the first time about her split from the “9-1-1” actor, sharing that not being on the same page about “fundamental questions” ultimately led to their decision to part ways.

“I think part of all the positives of having known each other for a really long time were there,” she told People in an interview published on Wednesday. “And one of the negatives of that is we almost came into a relationship as people in their 40s without asking any of the questions people in their 40s should be asking.”

“We had such a good time together that I didn’t maybe ask some fundamental questions about ‘What are your values and what do you envision?’ and those more grown-up things,” she added. “And then they just caught up with us.”

Representatives for the star confirmed that the two “quietly ended their relationship” in 2021.

Graham and Krause met at the start of their careers on the set of “Caroline in the City” in 1995. Graham was a recurring guest star on the NBC sitcom. Krause, meanwhile, only appeared for one episode, but the two developed an early connection.

Their romance didn’t officially begin until 2010, when they played brother and sister on the NBC dramedy “Parenthood.” The six-season show aired its final episode in 2015.

Over the years, Graham and Krause kept their relationship relatively private but stepped out as a couple at a handful of events, including the 2020 Golden Globes, which marked their last public appearance together.

Peter Krause and Lauren Graham met in 1995 but began their relationship years later. Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

Graham said she refuses to let the break up “flatten me,” choosing to instead channel her experience into her latest essay collection, “Have I Told You This Already? Stories I Don’t Want to Forget to Remember.”

“I knew I was resilient because I just always have been,” she said. “You take your knocks and don’t complain. That’s how I was always raised.”

And while Graham is in a “better place” now having returned to Los Angeles to focus on work, the actor said the split is “still just a shame,” given her role in raising the actor’s son from a previous relationship.

“Any pain still really has its moments,” she said. “I was a contributor in the life of his child, and so we’re connected. And yes, I’m in a better place, but it’s still just a shame. It’s just sad to me.”

Graham’s “Gilmore Girls” co-star Alexis Bledel recently ended her marriage with Vincent Kartheiser after eight years together.