Listen To Rattled Neighbors Report Wild Clash With Lauren Boebert's Husband

Two Colorado neighbors dialed 911 dispatchers to report an alleged clash with the husband of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), according to recordings of the calls obtained by The Denver Post.

The confrontation occurred earlier this month and allegedly involved property damage and threats from Jayson Boebert, a man whose family members are no strangers to carrying firearms, neighbors reported.

A woman, who was not identified by The Denver Post, told the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 4 that one of the Boeberts’ four sons had been speeding in a dune buggy on the quiet residential street in Silt.

“He’s going 50 miles an hour, and this is a residential lane, there’s kids,” the neighbor reported. “We tried to stop him, and he just freakin’ cussed at us.”

The neighbor went on to identify the boy’s family on the call before requesting the authorities come to the area.

“It’s the Boeberts if you know who the Boeberts are,” she added. “I need a sheriff out here.”

After complaints about his son, Jayson Boebert allegedly drove over in his pickup truck to run over the neighbor’s mailbox, a second neighbor claimed on a 911 call.

“Stop, you jackass! Get the fuck out of here,” the second neighbor yelled in the middle of the call, apparently addressing Boebert. “Come on, man. What are you doing? What did we do wrong? I live here!”

When the dispatcher asked if anyone was armed, the second neighbor responded: “I’m sure he’s loaded to the hilt. Do you know who his wife is? Lauren Boebert. She’s loaded. They all have guns... of course, he owns guns.”

He’s “threatened everyone I know that’s standing here,” the first neighbor said, per The Denver Post. “He just got chest to chest, face to face, looking to fight.”

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office sent four deputies to the scene but launched no investigation and no one was arrested, The Denver Post reported.

Sheriff Lou Vallario told the newspaper that everybody had “agreed to work it out as neighbors. No charges. No further action.”

The Boeberts did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

American Muckrakers, an anti-Boebert political action committee, called on Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, the local district attorney and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations to probe the relationship between Boebert and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

“This was clearly a serious situation as there were two 911 calls, five deputies, and at least four families involved,” David Wheeler, head of American Muckrakers, wrote in an email asking for the investigation, The Post reported.

Lauren Boebert, a fervent gun advocate, triggered controversy last year when she posed with her sons (the youngest was 7 years old at the time) for their Christmas holiday card brandishing assault-style rifles.

The couple’s former bar, Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado, encouraged patrons to openly carry firearms.