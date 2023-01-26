Lauren London Shares The Awkward Moment She Had When She First Met Jonah Hill

Lauren London and Jonah Hill’s first interaction was anything but smooth.

London discussed the awkward exchange she had with her “You People” co-star during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday.

The “Without Remorse” actor explained that she drove to meet Hill for the first time several weeks prior to filming their new Netflix movie, and that someone in a van had blocked the entrance to the valet parking area.

“I’m trying to get in, I’m honking like, ‘Who is blocking the —’” she said, while mimicking how she honked her horn.

London then explained that she was shocked to see Hill get out of the van.

“That’s how we met,” she said with a laugh.

The actors clearly moved past the car-honking debacle because London told host Jimmy Fallon earlier in the clip that she and Hill have become good friends.

“Jonah is really my homeboy in real life,” she said. “I love me some Jonah Hill.”

Nia Long, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny at the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "You People" on Jan. 17, 2023, in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Hill and London play a couple in “You People” who falls in love and begin their journey of getting to know each other’s families. The Netflix romantic comedy, which also stars Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny, will be released on the streaming service on Friday.

Last week, London publicly shared her support for Hill, who has stopped promoting his films due to mental health concerns.

London told Variety at the Los Angeles movie premiere she supported her co-star’s decision.

“For us to pretend that we’re stronger than others and we can handle more, that’s unfair,” she said. “I hold space for Jonah Hill. That’s my homeboy. I love him, and whatever he needs to do for his soul, I am there for it.”