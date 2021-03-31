Lauren London Honors 'Brave and Beloved' Nipsey Hussle On Anniversary Of His Death

Lauren London paid tribute to her late longtime partner, Nipsey Hussle, in a moving Instagram post Wednesday, which marked the second anniversary of his death.

The actor posted a photo of Hussle, who was fatally shot on March 31, 2019, outside of Marathon Clothing, the store he founded in South Los Angeles. He was 33.

London wrote in the post’s caption that the day Hussle was killed “changed the course of my life forever. ”

″[Two] years, and it feels like yesterday and eternity all at the same time,” she added. “Grief and Healing have been constant companions on this journey.”

Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was widely celebrated for his longtime efforts to revitalize his South Los Angeles community. The rapper’s first studio album, “Victory Lap,” earned him a Grammy nod in 2018. He won two posthumous Grammys last year and earned a nod for his feature on Big Sean’s song “Deep Reverence” at this year’s show.

London’s Instagram post dedicated to Hussle on Wednesday also included the following touching tribute:

In Honor of His life and demonstration... May all of Heaven exalt Your name for all You did on Earth and beyond. Brave and Beloved Soul, Ermias. You are missed deeply. You are loved immensely. You will forever be.

The actor honored Hussle in an Instagram post on Valentine’s Day last month, sharing a slide of photos featuring a photo of herself looking up at the sky as well as a picture of the late rapper.

″‘Look Up Boogie’ God Is Love,” she captioned the post.