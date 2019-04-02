Lauren London, Girlfriend Of Nipsey Hussle, Mourns Rapper: 'I Am Completely Lost'

Model and actress Lauren London, the girlfriend of the late Nipsey Hussle, mourned the slain rapper in an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday.

“I am completely lost,” London wrote alongside a photo of Hussle. “I’ve lost my best friend / My sanctuary / My protector / My soul..../ I’m lost without you /We are lost without you babe / I have no words.”

Hussle, a Grammy-nominated rapper, born Ermias Asghedom, was killed at the age of 33 in a shooting near his clothing store in Los Angeles’ Hyde Park neighborhood on Sunday. The shooting left two other people injured.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that shooting suspect Eric Holder had been arrested. Police said prior to Holder’s arrest that he had gotten into a dispute with Hussle, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle at a Los Angeles Lakers game in November.

Hussle and London had been together for five years and had a son named Kross. Together they formed a “tight-knit family” including London’s son with L’il Wayne and Hussle’s daughter from a previous relationship, according to CNN.