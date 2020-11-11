Harvard constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe on Tuesday pointed out the stunning hypocrisy of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) defense of President Donald Trump for raising baseless allegations of mass voter fraud while at the same time celebrating the election victories of Senate Republicans.

Appearing on CNN’s “Outfront,” Tribe told host Erin Burnett that “there’s nothing there” in the slew of lawsuits that the Trump campaign has filed alleging election irregularities in a bid to overturn the result of the 2020 election that TV networks on Saturday called for President-elect Joe Biden.

“And if there were, then, among other things, McConnell wouldn’t be the majority leader because the ballots that they say were fraudulent without any evidence are the very ballots that have elected the Republicans to the Senate,” Tribe explained.

“They can’t have it both ways,” said Tribe. “They can’t claim they retook the Senate and that the whole election is a fraud.”

“It is the arguments that they’re advancing that are fraudulent,” he added, acknowledging that “they have a theoretical right to go to court, to waste money going to court. But it’s not going to get anywhere.”

Check out the interview here:

“He’s 0 for 12 in the cases that I’ve counted,” says legal scholar Laurence Tribe about Pres. Trump's election lawsuits. “I’ve read the complaints. There’s nothing there. ... If there were, then among other things, McConnell wouldn’t be the [Senate] majority leader.” pic.twitter.com/Q05JaSOflr — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) November 11, 2020