Harvard constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe on Thursday dumped on Donald Trump’s political allies and defenders as he dissected the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry into the president.

“I think it’s about time that people pay more attention to the Constitution and to the purposes of our democracy than to the trivial business of getting re-elected,” Tribe told MSNBC’s Chris Matthews during a discussion on Trump’s pressuring of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate his potential 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden allegedly in exchange for withheld military aid.

“If your office is so important to you that you’re going to violate your oath and vote for someone who violates his oath every day and who uses the office of the presidency to enrich himself and to enhance his power, then I really think you are a pathetic excuse for a human being,” Tribe added.

Elsewhere in the discussion, Tribe explained how he believes Trump is setting precedents in the White House, and not in a good way.

“We’ve had corrupt presidents before, presidents who have trimmed the sails this way or that, but we’ve never had somebody whose whole purpose in holding that office is to enrich himself and enhance the power of his family and the wealth of his family,” he said. “This is not just a marginal violation. This is essentially an anti-president.”

Check out the video above.